'He still has some left in him!' - Dayot Upamecano wowed as Zinedine Zidane rolls back the years in France training

The 27-year-old centre-back relished the opportunity to work under his childhood idol with genuine enthusiasm. Reflecting on his admiration for the manager's enduring technical quality when speaking to reporters, Upamecano said: "We were all fans of his when we were young, it's a pleasure. I'm very happy to be able to learn from him."

Joking about the head coach's dazzling footwork during the drills, the defender added: "We did some technical work, and we saw that he still has some left in him. It's going to be difficult to replicate what Zidane is capable of technically. We're very happy with the training session that just finished. We're eager to see what's next."

Dismissing any suggestion of pre-training pressure before stepping out under Zidane, Upamecano stated: "No, no, not at all. We were all eager to participate."