'If Barça continues like this, it's impossible': David Silva issues Real Madrid warning & names his Ballon d'Or pick

Former Manchester City maestro Silva believes that the current gap in La Liga might be too wide for Real Madrid to bridge if Barcelona maintain their scintillating form. With the Catalan giants currently holding a six-point advantage over their rivals ahead of their crucial El Clasico showdown on October 25 - a match of immense significance in the title race - Silva has been impressed by the tactical evolution under Hansi Flick and the club's recent recruitment strategy.

Speaking about the title race and whether Los Blancos can overturn the deficit, Silva was blunt in his assessment of the situation. 'If Barça continues like this, it's impossible. They are at a very high level and have been playing very well for several years with this coach (Flick) and they have reinforced themselves very well. If they continue at this level, they will have no rival,' he told the radio program 'El Partidazo'.

Despite his praise for the leaders, Silva was quick to point out that Los Blancos can never be completely discounted. He noted that Real Madrid is Real Madrid and added that 'you can never count them out because they have great players and if they stay close until the end of the league, they can fight. But I insist, if Barça stays at this level, I don't think so.'