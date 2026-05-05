David Raya guaranteed a share of Golden Glove award for third successive season as Arsenal goalkeeper joins Ederson in exclusive Premier League club

Raya has guaranteed himself at least a share of the Premier League Golden Glove for the 2025–26 season after his closest challenger, Gianluigi Donnarumma, conceded during Man City’s clash with Everton on Monday evening.

The Arsenal goalkeeper currently leads the standings with 17 clean sheets, a figure he reached during his side’s weekend win over Fulham. With Donnarumma on 13 and only four league matches remaining for City, the Italian can now only draw level with Raya. That outcome ensures the Spaniard will collect a share of the award for a third successive campaign, continuing his remarkable consistency between the posts for the Gunners.