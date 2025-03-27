'The best period of my life' - David de Gea opens up on shock sabbatical year away from football after leaving Man Utd as he awaits Fiorentina contract renewal decision
David de Gea has described his sabbatical year after leaving Manchester United as the 'best period' of his life - despite not having a club.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- De Gea opened up on spending year as free agent
- Claimed the period was the 'best' one of his life
- Wants to renew contract with Fiorentina