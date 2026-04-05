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Mohamed Saeed

David Beckham earns Ronaldo praise for ‘changing the game in the US again’ as ex-LA Galaxy star ushers Lionel Messi & MLS Cup winners Inter Miami into a new era

D. Beckham
Major League Soccer
Inter Miami CF

Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham has long been credited with transforming the landscape of soccer in North America, but his latest milestone has drawn high praise from one of the greatest to ever play the game. Brazilian legend Ronaldo was in attendance to witness the dawn of a new era for the Herons as they officially moved into their permanent home.

  • A legendary reunion in South Florida

    The stars aligned in Florida as Inter Miami inaugurated their 'Nu Stadium', marking a significant turning point for the franchise that has dominated headlines since its inception. Among the dignitaries present was former Real Madrid 'Galactico' Ronaldo, who was seen sharing a warm moment with his former team-mate Beckham.

    The presence of "O Fenomeno" underscored the global gravity of the Inter Miami project. As the reigning MLS Cup winners, the club has transitioned from an ambitious expansion project to the undisputed epicenter of North American soccer.

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  • What Ronaldo Said

    Ronaldo appeared impressed by the infrastructure and the atmosphere generated by the Miami faithful, noting that his friend has managed to change the game in the US again with the development of the new grounds.

    The Brazilian legend publish a photo with Beckham, alongside the caption: "20 years ago, you dared to dream bigger than the game. Today, you open doors to a new era.

    "Proud to witness you turning vision into legacy and changing the game in the US again. Congratulations brother, I’m proud of you!".



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    Messi takes centre stage

    While the suits and legends watched from the VIP boxes, Lionel Messi ensured the action on the pitch matched the glamor in the stands. In true fairy-tale fashion, the Argentine maestro delivered the goods during the opening match at the new venue. The stadium erupted when Messi produced a signature moment, finding the back of the net to equalise for Miami and ensure the inaugural game at their new home was marked by his brilliance.

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    Beckham’s vision becomes reality

    For Beckham, the opening of Nu Stadium represents the culmination of a decade-long journey fraught with political and logistical hurdles. The former England captain has always maintained that his goal was to create a global brand that could compete with the elite of world football. By securing Argentine GOAT Messi and building a world-class facility, Beckham has fulfilled the promises he made when he first exercised his option to own an MLS franchise.

Major League Soccer
Inter Miami CF crest
Inter Miami CF
MIA
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Red Bull New York
RNY