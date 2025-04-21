David Beckham gets his own Champions League talk show! Man Utd & England legend lines up celebrity guests including Ryan Reynolds & Tom Cruise for upcoming programme hosted by Inter Miami co-owner
Manchester United legend David Beckham has landed his first TV chat show, with a host of A-listers lined up to feature.
- Man Utd legend gets his own TV show
- Beckham & Friends Live to air on Paramount+
- A-Listers set to appear on his show