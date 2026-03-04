David & Victoria Beckham send loving messages to son Brooklyn on his 27th birthday amid family feud

In a move that has surprised many following the family’s recent public fallout, David and Victoria took to Instagram to celebrate Brooklyn’s 27th birthday. The former England captain and Manchester United legend shared a nostalgic childhood photograph of his eldest son, pointedly using the childhood nickname "Buster" in a caption that simply read, "27 today. Happy Birthday Bust. We love you x." Victoria followed suit almost immediately, sharing the same imagery alongside a candid photo of the pair laughing together, accompanied by a string of heart emojis and a message of unconditional love. She wrote: "Happy birthday Brooklyn, we love you so much."

This public display of affection comes at a critical juncture for the "Brand Beckham" dynasty. Just six weeks prior, Brooklyn - who now resides in the United States with his wife, Nicola Peltz - issued an unprecedented six-page statement effectively severing ties with his parents. The birthday messages appear to be a strategic or perhaps deeply personal attempt by David and Victoria to bridge the gap, as the family has not been seen all together publicly since the London premiere of David’s documentary in 2023.