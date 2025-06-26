Darwin Nunez Liverpool 2025Getty Images
Darwin Nunez's transfer preference revealed as Liverpool outcast pushes to leave Arne Slot's side

Darwin Nunez appears to be edging closer to a move away from Liverpool, with Napoli leading the chase to secure the forward’s services. TalkSPORT have revealed that the Uruguayan international is actively pushing for a transfer to the newly crowned Serie A champions with Napoli boss Antonio Conte also making the 26-year-old his primary target this summer.

  • Liverpool eager to offload Nunez
  • Napoli are eager to get his services
  • Reds have set a £59 million price tag
