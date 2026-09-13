Daniel Maldini uninjured after two-car collision in Milan following Cagliari win

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Cagliari striker Daniel Maldini found himself at the centre of a dramatic road accident early Sunday morning following a night out in Milan. The incident occurred at approximately 5:15 a.m. at the intersection of Via Tolentino and Via Francesco Caracciolo. Just hours earlier, the forward had starred on the pitch, scoring the decisive penalty in Cagliari's victory against Atalanta in Bergamo on Saturday, September 12.

The dawn collision involved two vehicles initially, before a third parked Mercedes SUV was also struck during the chaotic sequence of events on the Milan streets.