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Leeds United drop massive Daniel Farke contract hint as 'long-term' plan revealed
Contract talks underway at Leeds
Leeds managing director Evans has confirmed that the club are actively negotiating a new contract with manager Daniel Farke. The German coach is currently in the final year of his deal at Elland Road.
Farke has deeply impressed the Leeds hierarchy since his arrival in 2023. He successfully guided the Whites to a 14th-placed finish in the Premier League and an FA Cup semi-final last term, building on their hard-fought promotion campaign in 2024-25.
With five points accumulated from their opening three league fixtures this campaign, the club are eager to secure Farke's long-term future. Evans heavily praised the manager, stating he has done "a fantastic job" thus far.
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Both parties 'on the same page'
Despite the impending expiration of his current contract, there is no sense of panic behind the scenes at Leeds. Evans explained that discussions have been progressing smoothly over the summer without any strict deadlines or friction.
"As far as the contract discussions themselves, Daniel and his team and I have had really good chats for the past three months and they're all on the same page," Evans stated, as quoted by BBC.
No need to rush negotiations
Unlike the urgency of transfer deadline day or his initial appointment, the current negotiations are being handled with extreme patience. The Leeds board remain entirely confident that their shared vision will inevitably lead to a positive resolution.
Evans said: "Unlike signing him back in 2023 or doing a deadline day deal kind of thing the time pressure is far reduced and so we have a time to get it right as far as what he wants and what we want. I don't feel it's taking a long time.
"It just means we're getting it right and also we have time to get it right and so as long as we're still operating together as a group, and we're doing great on that front, I'm not worried. The the short answer is that he's done great, we want him to be here long-term and we're working on it."
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Securing Farke for the long term
The primary goal for Leeds is to officially lock down their manager for the foreseeable future. Securing Farke ensures vital stability as the club looks to establish themselves even further as a top-flight outfit.
For now, Farke's immediate attention will remain entirely on the pitch. As contract talks continue quietly in the background, he will focus on preparing his squad for their upcoming league fixtures.
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