'We had to!' - Jarrod Bowen's fiancée Dani Dyer reveals she was forced to shelve 2026 wedding plans for one key football-related reason as she gets animated in podcast appearance with famous father Danny
Jarrod Bowen's fiancée Dani Dyer has revealed that she was forced to shelve plans to get married in 2026 due to one key football-related reason.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Dyer wanted to get married in 2026
- But wedding date brought forward
- World Cup gets in the way of marriage plans