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Real Madrid midfielder set to leave the Bernabeu and sets heart on joining La Liga rivals
End of the road at the Bernabeu
Despite having a contract that runs until 2027 - following a renewal signed in 2023 - the Spain international feels the time is right for a fresh start. While Ceballos is currently focusing on the final stages of his recovery from a calf injury, his mind is already on the future. He has failed to force his way into a midfield hierarchy that features the likes of Jude Bellingham, Federico Valverde, and Eduardo Camavinga, leaving him as a peripheral figure in the squad's rotation.
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Real Madrid open to summer sale
According to Marca, Real Madrid are prepared to facilitate his departure as long as a suitable offer is presented. The hierarchy, led by Florentino Perez and Jose Angel Sanchez, has no intention of simply giving the player away, but they recognise that a sale would help trim the wage bill and create space for emerging talents like those impressing in the youth ranks.
The board understands that Ceballos will be entering what is effectively the twilight of his high-value years, and with his contract status, this summer represents the last major opportunity to recoup a transfer fee. There is a mutual understanding that the relationship has run its course, and a clean break is viewed as the best solution for all parties involved.
Betis remains the dream destination
In terms of potential landing spots, Real Betis looms large. The Seville-based club remains the emotional and sporting priority for Ceballos, who has never hidden his affection for his former side. However, the move is complicated by financial hurdles. The deal will ultimately depend on the economic conditions, Betis' salary cap limitations, and Madrid's willingness to negotiate a fee that the Andalusian side can realistically afford.
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Recovery and final farewell
For now, the player is working hard to ensure he can contribute during the final weeks of the season. After being diagnosed with a muscular injury in his right calf in late February, he has recently returned to partial training with the first-team group. While his return to full fitness is imminent, it is unlikely to lead to a significant change in his status on the pitch.