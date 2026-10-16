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Newcastle United v Strasbourg - Pre-Season FriendlyGetty Images Sport
Yosua Arya

Dan Burn drops HUGE hint on his Newcastle future after Coventry disaster

D. Burn
Newcastle United
Newcastle United vs Aston Villa
Premier League

Dan Burn has admitted he faces a tough battle to reclaim his place in the Newcastle United starting line-up following an ankle injury. The club captain praised his team-mates but remains determined to earn his spot under new manager Matthias Jaissle ahead of their clash against Aston Villa.

  • Burn targets Newcastle return

    Burn is ready to fight for his place in the Newcastle starting line-up. The club captain missed the start of the season due to an ankle injury but is now fully recovered and eager to contribute.

    He made a late cameo appearance during the recent 4-1 defeat to Coventry City. However, manager Jaissle is carefully managing his return to full fitness based on specific data from the medical department.

    Burn understands that his status as captain does not guarantee an automatic start. The former Brighton defender knows he must now prove himself to the new boss on the training pitch.

  • Newcastle United v West Ham United - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Fighting for his place

    Jaissle has established a solid defensive partnership between Sven Botman and Malick Thiaw in recent weeks. Burn recognises the impressive form of his defensive rivals and fully accepts the challenge ahead.

    "Hopefully, I've been working hard to get fit so I'm looking to get an opportunity at some point," Burn told Chronicle Live when asked about starting his first competitive game of the season. "The lads who have been playing have been doing really well. So I will have to work hard to get back in."

  • Crucial dressing room leadership

    Despite his lack of minutes on the pitch, Burn remains a highly influential figure behind the scenes. Jaissle views the 34-year-old as a vital dressing room leader and a key part of his project.

    The German manager cleared out the previous coaching staff following Eddie Howe's departure in the summer. Consequently, he is leaning heavily on the knowledge and experience of his veteran captain to maintain squad harmony.

    "We need to manage that really carefully," Jaissle noted. "That is the tricky part because we have missed them so much. Dan it is most likely too short to get the starting position."

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  • Matthias Jaissle Joelinton Newcastle 2026 pre-seasonGetty

    Bouncing back against Villa

    The Magpies will look to put their Coventry disappointment behind them when they face Aston Villa in their next fixture. Jaissle’s side currently sit 11th in the Premier League table, having collected eight points from six matches. With Villa struggling early this season - managing only five points so far - the Magpies will be looking to secure all three points in front of their own supporters.

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