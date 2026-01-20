’Damn!' - Monaco players blown away by 'phenomenal' Paul Pogba in training as ex-Man Utd star backed to 'reach best level' again

The French midfielder, who is looking to rebuild his career after a lengthy ban followed by fitness troubles that kept him sidelined for a total of two years, has been restricted to a total of 30 minutes of action across three appearances since joining Monaco, with his debut coming in late-November. However, according to team-mate Caio Henrique, the 32-year-old is still capable of producing moments of magic that have his colleagues staring in disbelief.

Speaking to The Athletic, he offered a fascinating insight into the daily reality of working alongside the former Juventus and United talisman. While fans are yet to see the full vintage Pogba in Ligue 1 matches, the players at the club's training centre are witnessing flashes of the brilliance that once made him the world's most expensive footballer.

"When we see him training and doing everything he does, we look at each other and think: ‘Damn!’," the Brazilian defender said. He emphasised that the squad is "eager for him to come back and help us," hinting that once match fitness catches up with his technical quality, Monaco could have a serious weapon on their hands for the remainder of the campaign.