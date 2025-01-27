Crystal Palace wages: Who is the best paid player at the Eagles and everything you need to know about Palace's salary bill

How much does every Eagles player earn annually and who receives the most into their account?

Life at Selhurst Park had been challenging for Crystal Palace and their supporters at the start of the season, with disappointing form and the departure of their standout player from the previous campaign, Michael Olise, to Bayern Munich.

However, a resurgence saw the Eagles gradually climb back up the Premier League table. While the club appears to be relatively safe from relegation, poor management and suboptimal transfer strategies have left them stuck in the bottom half of the table, despite being a consistent fixture in the Premier League.

On the other hand, they have players like Jean-Philippe Mateta, Eberechi Eze, and Marc Guehi, who are prominent Premier League players in their respective positions. They could yet finish in the top half of the table come the end of May.

Article continues below

So, who is the highest earner at Crystal Palace this season? And who is on the opposite end of the spectrum?

GOAL delved into the numbers from Capology and found out!

*Salaries are gross and on an annual basis