Crystal Palace player ratings vs Man City: Eberechi Eze, where do you want your statue?! Eagles win first-EVER trophy thanks to wonder goal and Dean Henderson's wonder saves in enthralling FA Cup final

Oliver Glasner's men made history at Wembley with a hard-fought victory in a pulsating showdown under the arch

Crystal Palace won a trophy for the first time in their 119-year history after beating heavy favourites Manchester City 1-0 in Saturday's FA Cup final.

Eberechi Eze's first-half strike was all that separated the two sides as Oliver Glasner's men became immortals among the south London faithful, who will remember the date of May 17, 2025 forever.

Despite having little-to-no possession in the opening exchanges, Palace took the lead just after a quarter of an hour. A composed goal-kick routine eventually saw Jean-Philippe Mateta hold the ball up for Daichi Kamada, whose switch of play found Daniel Munoz galloping freely down the right, and his cutback picked out Eze to sweep home.

Article continues below

There was a lengthy VAR check for a possible red card against Dean Henderson when he palmed the ball away from Erling Haaland just outside his box, but the striker was deemed to have been going away from goal and had defenders surrounding him, so it was not seen as the denial of an obvious scoring opportunity and the game continued at 11-v-11.

Soon after though, Palace conceded a penalty when Tyrick Mitchell felled Bernardo Silva with a lunging slide tackle, despite replays suggesting he did get a toe on the ball. Omar Marmoush stepped up but was thwarted by Henderson, who made a spectacular low save to his right.

Palace had to withstand more pressure after the break before going down the other end and putting the ball in the net again. City failed to deal with a long throw-in from Chris Richards, and Munoz's effort bounced off Ismaila Sarr and squirmed away from goalkeeper Stefan Ortega, with the Colombian crashing in to send the fans behind the goal into bedlam. However, Sarr was judged to have been offside when the first shot hit him and the effort was chalked off.

Pep Guardiola's men threw the kitchen sink at the Eagles to try and find an equaliser. Debutant Claudio Echeverri was next in line to lose a game of wits with Henderson between the sticks before the game headed into ten minutes of added time.

But Palace survived through that excruciatingly long period of stoppage time to get their hands on the club's first piece of major silverware.

GOAL rates Crystal Palace's players from Wembley...