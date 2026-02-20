Crystal Palace make decision on Oliver Glasner's future

Glasner had taken aim at the Palace board after the January transfer window in which Marc Guehi, the club captain, was sold to Manchester City.

He said: "I feel we are being abandoned completely. I can't blame any player. They did everything they could and this has been going on for weeks and months now. We have 12, 13 players from the squad available and we feel no support. The worst thing is selling our captain one day before playing a Premier League game. We are preparing, it's the first (full) week we are training since September, and then we are selling our captain one day before a game. So I have no understanding of this. I have always kept my mouth (shut), but I can't because I have to defend these players, because it was the 35th game today. Yes we get under pressure here and we are unlucky. But again, you can't react, we can't help them, it makes it really tough."

He later insisted, though, that he was over it, adding: "I had a very long dinner with Steve [Parish] this week, and we talked about this situation - not to sell Marc - it's the timing and the possible replacement, and this was the situation I wanted to explain, and it was a very good talk for both of us. But nothing changed, what I told at the press conference before the Sunderland game, when I said I will give my best to play a great season, and Steve and me we are 100 per cent committed still, that we will do our best to have a great rest of the season, a great four months together. This is what we all want, and I know the club is now very hard-working to do the right things."

Glasner added: "This is everybody who is in a relationship, and this is how I feel it. It was a thunderstorm, but always after a thunderstorm the sun is shining, and it started to shine on Wednesday when we started to train again. Speaking always very honestly with my players, we had a very great week in training, great spirit, of course it lifted the mood."