Crystal Palace learn Conference League play-off opponents after surprisingly failing to reach knockout stages automatically
Palace handed tricky Bosnian test after league phase stumble
Crystal Palace’s European campaign has taken a slightly more circuitous route than many at Selhurst Park had anticipated. Following the conclusion of the UEFA Conference League’s first phase, the Eagles have been drawn against HSK Zrinjski Mostar in the upcoming play-off round. While the ultimate goal of lifting European silverware remains intact, the necessity of this two-legged tie highlights a missed opportunity for the London club.
Having finished 10th in the overall league table, Palace narrowly missed out on the top-eight positions that would have guaranteed an automatic berth in the round of 16. For a Premier League side boasting significant attacking talent and guided by a manager with European pedigree in Glasner, the failure to bypass this knockout play-off round is seen by some pundits as a minor stumble. The expectation was that the Eagles would cruise through the league phase, but the competitive nature of the tournament has forced them into an extra 180 minutes of football during an already congested February schedule.
The mood in South London, however, remains optimistic. While the team must now negotiate an extra hurdle, the play-off round offers a chance to build momentum. The "failure" to qualify automatically may serve as a wake-up call, sharpening minds for knockout football. Palace will be heavy favourites to progress, but they cannot afford complacency against a side that has fought hard to remain in the competition.
When will the tie be played?
The Bosnian club secured their place in this play-off by finishing 23rd in the league phase - just inside the qualification cut-off - collecting seven points from their six matches. While their point tally was modest compared to Palace’s, their survival in the competition demonstrates a resilience that the Eagles must respect.
The tie will begin with a trip into the unknown for many of the travelling Palace faithful. The first leg is scheduled to take place away from home on February 19. Playing in Bosnia and Herzegovina will present its own unique challenges, from the travel logistics to a potentially hostile and passionate home crowd. Zrinjski will likely look to make their home advantage count, knowing that a positive result at their own ground is their only realistic path to an upset before visiting London.
Palace will then host the decisive return leg at Selhurst Park the following week on February 26.
Fixture congestion and squad management for February
Manager Glasner will need to utilise his squad intelligently. The Europa League-winning coach is no stranger to the demands of balancing domestic and continental competitions, but the intensity of the Premier League makes this a delicate balancing act. Key players may need to be rotated to prevent fatigue, placing the spotlight on the club's fringe players to step up and deliver in Europe.
The risk of injury and burnout is the primary reason why missing the top eight was a blow. Had Palace secured a higher finish, they would have enjoyed a free midweek in February to rest and prepare tactically for the round of 16. Instead, they must now treat these matches against Zrinjski as finals, knowing that a slip-up against the 23rd-ranked team would be a disastrous end to a campaign that promised so much.
The road to the last 16: Bundesliga or Cypriot opposition awaits
Should Palace successfully navigate the challenge of Zrinjski Mostar, the path to the quarter-finals has already begun to take shape. A victory in the play-off round would see the Eagles paired with either German Bundesliga side Mainz or Cypriot outfit AEK Larnaca in the round of 16.
The prospect of facing Mainz is particularly tantalising. A clash against Bundesliga opposition would be a stern test of Palace’s credentials and a fixture worthy of the latter stages of the competition. Alternatively, a tie against AEK Larnaca would present another logistical challenge with travel to Cyprus, though Palace would likely be viewed as overwhelming favourites.
Like the play-off round, the round of 16 will be contested over two legs. However, before fans can book flights to Germany or Cyprus, the immediate focus must remain solely on Zrinjski Mostar. The lesson from the league phase is clear: nothing in Europe is given, and the Eagles must earn their right to fly further.
