Soham Mukherjee

Crystal Palace receive huge Europa League encouragement after John Textor's Lyon forcibly relegated from Ligue 1 over financial concerns

Crystal PalaceEuropa LeaguePremier LeagueLyonLigue 1

Crystal Palace have reportedly received a massive boost to their Europa League aspirations after John Textor's Lyon were forcibly relegated from Ligue 1 over financial concerns.

  • Lyon have been relegated to Ligue 2
  • Clears the way for Palace's UEL participation
  • Final decision set to be taken at CFCB meeting
