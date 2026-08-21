Crystal Palace close to agreement with Chelsea to sign Axel Disasi on loan

New Palace boss Sage confirmed that his side are in urgent need of an experienced Premier League centre-back who can provide natural leadership to his defensive line.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Sage said: "Yes. We need a player in this department, a player with a lot of games, if possible, in the Premier League. We need players, but we need a leader and that's why we need to wait a little bit to find a good one."

Addressing the links with Disasi, the manager added: "He's a player from Chelsea, it's difficult for me to speak about a player of another club, but I hear the same noise as you."