Jesse Lingard Manchester United 2021-22Getty
Chris Burton

'I was crying on the way home' - Jesse Lingard opens up on 'emotional' Man Utd exit as FC Seoul star admits he was 'stifled' at Old Trafford 'sitting on the bench for money'

J. LingardManchester UnitedPremier LeagueFC Seoul

Jesse Lingard has admitted he was "crying on the way home" after deciding not to accept sitting on the bench "for money" at Manchester United.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Product of the Red Devils' academy
  • Left Old Trafford as a free agent in 2022
  • Now plying his trade in South Korea
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next matches