Crunch time for Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney! Meet the teams trying to stop Wrexham's historic promotion from League Two

The Red Dragons have put themselves in a good position to get out of League Two - but they face stiff competition to finish the job

Promotion fever is gripping Wrexham yet again. This season, Phil Parkinson's side have built on their historic National League title-winning campaign tremendously, spending the majority of their time firmly in the promotion hunt.

Now, as we reach the business end of proceedings, things are getting impossibly tight at the top of the table. You can make a solid case that as many as 12 other League Two sides could feasibly still go up this season, either automatically by finishing in the top three or via the play-offs, and Wrexham know that any serious slip-ups in their remaining games will be jumped upon by the chasing pack.

But who should third-placed Wrexham - who are currently sat on 67 points - be most concerned about? Below, GOAL has taken a look at the teams the Red Dragons will be hoping to beat to a promotion spot this season...