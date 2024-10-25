Cristiano Ronaldo Al-Nassr 2024-25Getty
Chris Burton

Cristiano Ronaldo won’t finish ‘any time soon’ in bid to post unbreakable record – with talk of following fellow Man Utd legend David Beckham into club investment at Wrexham or elsewhere having to wait

C. RonaldoSaudi Pro LeagueManchester UnitedD. BeckhamWrexhamAl Nassr FCPortugal

Cristiano Ronaldo will not finish “any time soon”, as he chases down an unbreakable record, with talk of moving into ownership having to wait for now.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • All-time great still going strong at 39
  • Intends to reach 1,000 career goals
  • Options to consider once retired
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below