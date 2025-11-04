Cristiano Ronaldo & Co set to wear stunning Eusebio-inspired 'Black Panther' kit in Portugal's World Cup qualifying clash with Armenia

Eusebio married Flora Burheim in 1965, and together they had two daughters, Carla and Sandra. She survives him following his death in 2014, and 11 years on from his passing, his widow has admitted that this PUMA shirt project "fills her with pride".

"When PUMA reached out to us and shared what they had in mind, I felt deeply moved and honored. Eusébio had a very close relationship with the brand and a sincere friendship with its founder, Mr. Rudolf Dassler. Seeing his memory now honored in such a beautiful and meaningful project fills me with pride. I’m sure Eusébio would be very happy with this tribute," she said.

Joao Cardoso, the chief marketing and commercial officer at the Portugal FA, added: "Eusébio represents passion, talent, and pride for Portugal. Sixty years after his Ballon d’Or win, his legacy remains alive, inspiring not only those who knew his greatness but also future generations of Portuguese players. The Portuguese Football Federation, in partnership with PUMA, celebrates this legend with a unique kit that blends tradition and innovation, honoring the past and shaping the future of Portuguese football."