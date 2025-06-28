Cristiano Ronaldo to unite with Portuguese coach as Al-Nassr reach agreement with ex-Al-Hilal manager

Al-Nassr have reached an agreement with veteran Portuguese coach Jorge Jesus as they are all set to appoint him as their next head coach. Jesus, who left Al-Hilal at the end of the 2024-25 campaign, will return to the Saudi Pro League this summer and unite with compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo. The 70-year-old will replace Italian manager Stefano Pioli.

Jesus left Al-Hilal last season