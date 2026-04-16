AFP
'Let's be friends again!' - Cristiano Ronaldo unfollows Gary Lineker on Instagram as England legend suggests his views on Lionel Messi don't sit well with Al-Nassr star
Social media snub revealed
Speaking on The Rest Is Footballpodcast, Lineker noted that the Portuguese icon opted to unfollow him on Instagram, a move that may have been prompted by his honest assessment of the two players' careers. Despite the snub, the former Barcelona striker has remained steadfast in his opinion that Messi represents the pinnacle of the sport.
Messi is Lineker's 'favourite player of all time'
The tension may have been exacerbated last year after Lineker omitted the Portuguese superstar from his personal 'Mount Rushmore' of footballing greats. While acknowledging the incredible achievements of the modern game's elite, the former England striker has maintained that Messi occupies a unique tier of greatness.
Explaining his rationale for prioritising Messi over Cristiano, Lineker added: “He’s [Messi] my favourite player of all time, quite simply because he’s the best player of all time, in my view. Even the difference between some of the real greats, the Cruyffs, Zidane, Ronaldo, the fact that you can then have another level above them, quite clearly above them, is truly remarkable.
"Without his injuries, I think we’d have had Brazilian Ronaldo in that conversation. But unfortunately, he did, but he still did incredible things, and he was joyous. So, if I had four, you know, the ‘Mount Rushmore’ thing, yeah, that would be my four. So, Pele, Maradona, Messi, Fenomeno [Ronaldo].”
- Getty Images Sport
Ronaldo 'doesn't like' Lineker
Reflecting on Ronaldo's decision to unfollow him on Instagram, Lineker joked he would "get over" the disappointment: “He doesn’t like me very much, Cristiano Ronaldo. I didn’t upset him by anything I said about him, other than the fact I’m honest and think overall Messi’s a better footballer. He unfollowed me on Instagram. I’ll get over it. I will always like him. I’ve met him a lot of times. I know he’s got the hump with me. But that’s OK. And on that note… Please Cristiano… give me a call. Let’s be friends again.”
- Getty Images Sport
Ronaldo aiming to make World Cup impact
Ronaldo has remained focused on the pitch as Al-Nassr lead the Saudi Pro League with 76 points from 29 games. Despite approaching his 42nd birthday, the veteran’s contract runs until June 2027, and he is expected to lead Portugal at the 2026 World Cup in a group containing DR Congo, Uzbekistan, and Colombia. Having netted 24 goals in 25 league appearances this term, the forward has set his sights on securing domestic silverware before potentially entering his final professional campaign.