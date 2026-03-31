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Cristiano Ronaldo trying to convince Casemiro to snub Lionel Messi MLS link-up for Al-Nassr transfer
Ronaldo eager for reunion in Saudi
The Portuguese superstar is working to ensure his former colleague moves to Riyadh, according to Marca. Ronaldo views Casemiro as the defensive anchor necessary to secure Al-Nassr's dominance in the Saudi Pro League. The financial package being prepared in the Middle East is expected to dwarf almost any other global offer. For Casemiro, the potential move represents a chance to secure a final lucrative contract while playing alongside a trusted ally who understands his game.
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The lure of Miami and a Messi link-up
However, Inter Miami could also be an attractive option for the midfielder. The Herons have positioned themselves as the primary challengers for the 34-year-old’s services. Sir David Beckham’s franchise reportedly views Casemiro as the natural successor to Sergio Busquets, providing a veteran presence to anchor a star-studded midfield in Florida. The prospect of Casemiro joining forces with Messi has become a compelling narrative given their history as Clasico rivals on the respective books of Real Madrid and Barcelona.
Casemiro leaving United after four years
Casemiro has announced his departure from Man Utd this summer. Since joining from Real Madrid in the summer of 2022, he has made 155 appearances across all competitions, scoring 24 goals and providing 14 assists. In his farewell message, he wrote: "I will carry Manchester United with me throughout my entire life. From the first day that I walked out at this beautiful stadium, I felt the passion of Old Trafford and the love that I now share with our supporters for this special club. It is not time to say goodbye; there are many more memories to create during the next four months. We still have a lot to fight for together; my complete focus will, as always, remain on giving my everything to help our club to succeed."
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What comes next?
Before deciding on his future, Casemiro will remain focused on finishing the season strongly with the Red Devils, who currently sit third in the Premier League, one point ahead of fourth-placed Aston Villa. Michael Carrick's side next face Leeds United on April 13, aiming for a win to move a step closer to securing their place in next season's Champions League.