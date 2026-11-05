Euros glory, goal records and Cristiano Ronaldo's top 10 Portugal moments - ranked

Few players in football history have defied Father Time quite like Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, who became the first man to score in six World Cups at the 2026 tournament in North America. However, the Seleccao's lame last-16 loss to Spain signalled the beginning of the end of one of the most remarkable international careers of all time.

Ronaldo was in floods of tears after the game in Dallas, as defeat meant he'd never realise his "dream" of lifting the World Cup. But there was still hope that he might get the opportunity to play in another European Championship - at least until a spectacular falling out with new Portugal coach Jorge Jesus resulted in a suspension, and then retirement.

This obviously isn't the way Ronaldo would have wanted to bow out, but it's likely that disappointment will soon give way to pride, given how much the 41-year-old achieved with his country, who had never won a major trophy before he exploded onto the scene.

So, as Ronaldo bids farewell to international football after 146 goals in 234 appearances (both of which are records), we rank his top 10 moments in a Portugal shirt...