Cristiano Ronaldo shares touching embrace with Ricardo Carvalho as Portugal confirm death of assistant coach's father

A deep sense of brotherhood enveloped the training ground as the players comforted the 48-year-old tactician. While head coach Martinez observed respectfully, Ronaldo shared a comforting embrace with his former international team-mate.

Capturing this solemn moment of unity, the national hierarchy published an official message of solidarity to support the Euro 2016 winner through his immense grief. The Portuguese Football Federation stated: “We’re with you. Strength, Ricardo Carvalho.

"The Portuguese Football Federation expresses its deepest condolences for the passing of Manuel Ribeiro de Carvalho, father of Ricardo Carvalho, assistant coach of the National Team, at the age of 69.”