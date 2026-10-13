Cristiano Ronaldo pledges allegiance to Saudi Arabia with emotional scarf gesture in AFC Champions League win after netting 981st career goal

Al-Nassr were quick to celebrate their talisman's show of support online, re-sharing an emotional statement made when he signed his contract extension through to 2027.

Reflecting on his affinity for the country he has called home since early 2023, Ronaldo told the club's in-house media: "I am Portuguese, but I belong to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia."

Sharing an image of the veteran draped in the national colours, Al-Nassr's English account added: "A piece of Saudi, carried close to the heart."