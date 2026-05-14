Cristiano Ronaldo's 'level hasn't dropped' since transfer to Al-Nassr, insists Portugal boss Roberto Martinez

Speaking to the German Press Agency (DPA), Portugal coach Martinez insisted that the former Manchester United star remains a vital asset for the national side. He said: "Cristiano continues to have a great desire to win and I see no sign that his level has dropped since he came to Saudi Arabia. He is playing exceptionally well and has proven his importance to the Portuguese national team. His passion continues, even after all the successes and achievements he has reached, and having that hunger is quite remarkable."