Cristiano Ronaldo & Co. get a fresh look! PUMA drop wavey new Portugal kits ahead of 2026 World Cup

The away shirt pays homage to the country's seafaring, too, with a white base punctuated by a teal wave pattern that reflects Portugal's deep connection with the ocean around it. The symbolism of the home and away kits are combined with modern technology in the form of PUMA's lightweight ULTRAWEAVE fabric, engineered for unrestricted, natural movement.

"Here we weren’t just thinking about a kit; we were thinking about the weight of history and the hunger for glory that Portugal carries on the world stage," said David Mckenzie, senior designer at PUMA Teamsport. "The wave design is a tribute to the Portuguese spirit - constant, powerful, and unstoppable. Whether it’s in a packed stadium or on a local pitch, we want every player and fan to feel that unique pride that comes from the love of the shirt."