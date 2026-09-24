Dodge the bullet! Ronaldo laughs off critics and targets 1,000th goal in emotional Lisbon homecoming

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo addressed the media at the Portugal Football Summit ahead of Thursday's UEFA Nations League opener against Wales at the Estadio Jose Alvalade. Returning to the stadium where his career began, the 39-year-old expressed immense passion for representing his country.

Ronaldo welcomed newly appointed head coach Jorge Jesus, endorsing him to lead Portugal into an ambitious new era.

The forward praised former manager Roberto Martinez while insisting the squad is fully prepared for a demanding four-game schedule over 15 days.