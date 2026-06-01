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Problem or solution? Cristiano Ronaldo’s standing in Portugal squad explained as Paulo Fonseca answers big World Cup question
The Ronaldo conundrum for Martinez
Portugal enters the 2026 World Cup with a familiar focal point but a modern dilemma. Roberto Martinez has named a 26-man squad that blends the immense experience of Ronaldo with the prime years of stars like Bruno Fernandes and Ruben Dias. At 41 years old, Ronaldo remains captain and the most prolific international goalscorer in history, yet his inclusion sparks inevitable debate about the team's tactical flexibility.
Despite playing his club football in Saudi Arabia with Al-Nassr, Ronaldo continues to be the undisputed leader of the attack. However, with the 2022 quarter-final exit against Morocco still fresh in the memory, the pressure is on Martinez to find the right balance between honoring a legend and maximizing the potential of a "golden generation" that boasts incredible depth across every position.
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Fonseca weighs in on the veteran’s impact
While some critics suggest the Al-Nassr forward's presence might limit the tactical flexibility of Martinez’s side, Fonseca is firm in his stance that the veteran is far from a liability. In an interview with A BOLA, Fonseca dismissed the idea that a player of Ronaldo's caliber could negatively impact the group.
"A player who scores so many goals? Who continues to score so many goals? That can't be seen as a problem. There are many extra things he possibly brings to the group. Also his leadership ability, his ability to protect the group because of the figure he is. And also goals," Fonseca stated.
Expectations for the 2026 World Cup
Regarding Portugal's prospects for the World Cup tournament, Fonseca prefers to keep his feet on the ground, despite recognizing the unprecedented talent of the current crop of players. The coach highlighted the inherent difficulty of a coach's job, who has little time to instill tactical routines in a group that plays in different leagues and clubs.
"I think Portugal will have a good World Cup, but I wouldn't dare create that pressure to be champions. Perhaps we have, in terms of players, the best national team of all time, with players in the best clubs in Europe, with a lot of quality, who have been playing together for some time, but to attribute favoritism to Portugal, I don't think so. It's not fair. But I have great faith in the Portuguese national team," explained Fonseca.
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Roadmap to the knockout stages
For Ronaldo, this sixth World Cup represents the final chance to secure the only major trophy missing from his cabinet. Portugal's journey begins in Group K, where they will navigate a path through DR Congo, Uzbekistan, and Colombia. The Selecao are scheduled to play their opening two matches in Houston before moving to Miami for their final group encounter against the South Americans on June 27.