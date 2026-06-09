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‘Don't see another striker better than him’ - Why Cristiano Ronaldo has to start for Portugal at 2026 World Cup as former team-mate hails ‘unique’ talent
Ronaldo remains 'unique'
Ronaldo’s former Portugal team-mate Maniche has thrown his support behind the Al-Nassr superstar, insisting that he must remain the focal point of the national team’s attack through the 2026 World Cup. Despite debates regarding his age and mobility, Maniche believes Ronaldo’s inherent goalscoring ability sets him apart from any other Portuguese striker.
Ronaldo, who will be 41 by the time the next global tournament begins in North America, has continued to find the net regularly in the Saudi Pro League and during international breaks. For Maniche, who played alongside Ronaldo at Euro 2004, the decision to start the veteran is a matter of pure merit rather than reputation.
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Lack of better alternatives
The former Chelsea and Atletico Madrid midfielder argued that while Portugal has a wealth of technical talent, they lack a clinical finisher who can match Ronaldo's output.
He highlighted the forward's fitness levels and professional dedication as key reasons why he can still compete at the highest level despite entering the final stages of his career.
“I don't see another striker better than him,” Maniche told flashscore when discussing the current talent pool available to manager Roberto Martinez. He described Ronaldo as a “unique” talent whose presence alone creates space and opportunities for others, making him an essential component of the starting XI as Portugal seeks to build on their recent performances.
Mourinho as the answer for Real Madrid
Beyond the national team setup, Maniche also touched upon the future of his former Porto and Chelsea boss, Jose Mourinho. With 'The Special One' frequently linked with a sensational return to Real Madrid, Maniche believes the veteran coach is still more than capable of handling the pressure at the Santiago Bernabeu despite suggestions that his methods have become dated.
"It's hard to turn down a club like Real Madrid. That interest doesn't surprise me. There is a strong relationship between Florentino Pérez and José Mourinho. When Mourinho arrived at Real Madrid, Barcelona was dominating European football and he managed to make the club competitive again. But it's not just that. José Mourinho is still an extremely competent and very straightforward coach. He can bring players to his side. And this interest is no coincidence. There's a narrative that says he stopped winning or didn't adapt to modern football, but I completely disagree," Maniche explained.
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Eyes on 2026
While some pundits have suggested that Portugal should begin a transition away from their all-time leading scorer, Martinez has continued to lean heavily on the captain. Ronaldo's ambition to reach the 1,000-goal milestone remains a driving force, and the 2026 World Cup represents perhaps his final chance to secure the one major trophy missing from his cabinet.
All eyes will be on Cristiano Ronaldo when he leads Portugal's attack against DR Congo on June 17, in their opening Group K match at the 2026 World Cup. The group also includes Colombia and Uzbekistan.