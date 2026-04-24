Revealed: The one quality that sets Cristiano Ronaldo apart from normal players as Portuguese GOAT is backed to star at 2026 World Cup

Having worked closely with the forward in Riyadh, Hierro believes Ronaldo’s physical condition and mental resilience remain unparalleled in the modern game. The former Spain international suggests that as long as the striker avoids major injury, his inclusion in Roberto Martinez’s squad is undeniable.

Speaking to the Egyptian channel ON Sport about the captain's longevity and fitness, Hierro said: "I believe Cristiano Ronaldo is still capable of competing at the highest level. What he has shown so far, both at club and national team level, clearly demonstrates this. I see no reason to leave Cristiano out of the World Cup, as long as he maintains his physical form and continues to perform at this level.

"It's true that age and potential injuries could have some impact, but Cristiano is known for taking very good care of his body and for always being prepared. I am confident that he will contribute a lot to Portugal and will perform well at the World Cup."