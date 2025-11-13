Cristiano Ronaldo to play until he's 50?! Al-Nassr superstar's former Man Utd team-mate reveals why 'specimen' won't be forced into retirement

Speaking in association with Kasinohai, Campbell told GOAL when asked if Ronaldo will continue beyond the age of 42 and towards 50: “It’s one of those, it’s entirely down to him. It’s not going to be your usual ‘my body’s aching and I can’t do this anymore, I’m constantly getting injured’. He’s so dedicated still. If he wanted to play for another three, four, five years, I’m sure he’s more than capable of doing it. It’s incredible to see such a specimen keep going.”

Campbell added on Ronaldo’s 1,000-goal target, with those numbers considered to be untouchable even for the likes of Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe: “It’s mindblowing. I was talking with someone the other day and I don’t think I played in 1,000 games! For him to score 1,000 goals, it’s that high of a standard that’s it’s hard to fathom and get your mind round how one person can do that. But, he’s touching distance to 1,000 goals and it’s incredible. But that’s just him all over - it’s credit to him, his dedication, his work rate. He’s an extraordinarily talented footballer.”

