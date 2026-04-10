Getty/GOAL
Cristiano Ronaldo told to 'pack it in' after 2026 World Cup instead of joining Lionel Messi in 'not easy' MLS
Limpar warns Ronaldo against MLS move
As Ronaldo continues to defy age in the Saudi Pro League, the debate over his final destination in football has intensified. While fans have long dreamed of a potential reunion with eternal rival Messi in MLS, Limpar believes such a move would be a mistake for the 41-year-old Portuguese icon. The former Gunners winger argued that the physicality and standard of the American top flight are often underestimated by those looking for a final payday.
“If MLS is to become an even bigger league, it should want to bring a star like Cristiano Ronaldo to the USA but he’s 41-years-old now. He was injured for Portugal’s last two games. He’s got a World Cup coming up. I admire these guys like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo and how they can still keep playing all that they have won, it’s amazing, but surely Ronaldo should pack it in now, after the World Cup?” Limpar told NewBettingSites.uk.
- Getty Images Sport
Legacy over longevity for CR7
The primary concern for Limpar is that Ronaldo could tarnish a career that has seen him reach the pinnacle of the sport with Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus. With the forward still chasing his historic 1,000th career goal, the Swede suggested that reaching that milestone should be the signal to walk away from the pitch for good. He warned that moving to the States at the age of 41 would not be the "easy" retirement many expect.
“Why would you start another journey in MLS at 41? It’s not an easy league to play in. There are many very good players over there. My message to Ronaldo is please, for the sake of your legacy, score your 1,000 goals and then call it a day. Nobody can get close to achieving what he has achieved as a football player. Come on. Don't be stubborn. Just face life and pack it in,” Limpar added.
Controversy follows Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia
While Ronaldo continues to find the net in the Middle East, his presence hasn't been without friction. His Al-Nassr side are currently at the heart of a heated title race, which has recently been overshadowed by claims from rival players regarding the standard of officiating in the division. Former Brentford striker Ivan Toney, who now plays for Al-Ahli, recently suggested that referees might chose to turn a blind eye to certain incidents to favour Al-Nassr’s title bid.
- Getty Images
What comes next?
As the 2026 World Cup approaches and the historic race to 1,000 goals intensifies, all eyes remain fixed on Ronaldo's next steps. Whether he chooses to heed the advice of his peers and gracefully exit the global stage, or push the boundaries of his endurance with one final transatlantic adventure, the conclusion of his career promises to be closely scrutinized. Ultimately, the coming months will dictate whether the final curtain falls in the Middle East, the United States, or on the international stage with Portugal.