Soham Mukherjee

'The records haunt me!' – Cristiano Ronaldo opens up on unstoppable drive after netting 900th goal in Portugal win

Cristiano Ronaldo netted his 900th career goal against Croatia and claimed that the "records haunt" him.

  • Portugal beat Croatia 2-1
  • Ronaldo scored the second which was his 900th strike
  • All-time great chasing 1000 career goals
