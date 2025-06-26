Cristiano Ronaldo's mind-blowing new contract revealed with Al-Nassr star set to become millionaire every other day in Saudi Arabia
Cristiano Ronaldo has been handed the most lucrative contract in sport history by Al-Nassr. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner signed the new deal with the Saudi Pro League side for a reported signing-on fee of £24.5 million ($33.7m) and will earn wages that will see him rake in over a million pounds every two days.
- Ronaldo handed a two-year deal at Al-Nassr
- Handed a signing-on fee of £24.5 million
- Will earn £178m-a-year in wages at Al-Nassr