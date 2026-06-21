Cristiano Ronaldo just 'one more person' for Portugal! Francisco Conceicao insists players 'don't feel obligation' to pass to CR7 at 2026 World Cup

Conceicao has clarified the team dynamic regarding their legendary captain as Portugal prepare for their second group stage fixture against Uzbekistan. Speaking at a press conference, the Juventus winger addressed the media scrutiny surrounding the squad.

He said: "I think that Cristiano... when it comes to scoring goals, there is no one like him. We don't feel that need or obligation to give him the ball, I pass the ball to whoever is best unmarked. He is here to help, like any other player."