Cristiano Ronaldo, you lucky boy! Jhon Duran bails out wasteful CR7 after dreadful penalty miss - but Portuguese superstar ultimately converts as Al-Nassr edge Al-Khaleej
Jhon Duran bailed out a wasteful Cristiano Ronaldo after a dreadful penalty miss as Al-Nassr edged out Al-Khaleej to keep their ACL Elite hopes alive.
- Al-Nassr beat Al-Khaleej 2-0
- Ronaldo scored after missing from the spot
- Duran was the brightest spark on the pitch