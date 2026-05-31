Cristiano Ronaldo enjoys sun-soaked break with Georgina Rodriguez before 2026 World Cup duty - as Portuguese GOAT still finds time for sit-ups!

The Al-Nassr superstar has swapped the intensity of the penalty box for the tranquility of the Saudi coastline. Accompanied by his long-term partner and their children, the 41-year-old icon has been sharing glimpses of a luxurious getaway. From crystal-clear turquoise waters to high-end poolside relaxation, the Ronaldo clan appears to be making the most of a rare window of downtime in the footballing calendar.

In a series of social media updates, Rodriguez documented the getaway, including heartwarming shots of the legendary striker walking hand-in-hand with his youngest daughter, Bella Esmeralda. The family has been staying at a secluded resort, providing the perfect backdrop for the Portuguese GOAT to recharge his batteries before flying out to join the national team setup for the upcoming tournament in North America.



