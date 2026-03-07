Getty Images Sport
Cristiano Ronaldo delivers fitness update after leaving Saudi Arabia for Madrid to aid injury recovery
High-stakes title race enters critical phase
The message serves as a timely boost for the Riyadh-based giants during a high-stakes period in the title race. Al-Nassr currently sit in second place, trailing leaders Al-Ahli by just a single point. Crucially, Al-Nassr hold a game in hand over their rivals, meaning a victory tonight would see them seize control of the summit. However, they must navigate this challenge without their talismanic captain, whose recent muscular setback has forced a temporary relocation to Europe.
Ronaldo appears to be in good spirits, though, as he posted on social media: "Recovering and ready to watch the game today. Let's go, Al Nassr!"
Jorge Jesus confirms specialist medical trip
Al-Nassr manager Jorge Jesus provided clarity on Ronaldo’s absence during his pre-match press conference, confirming that the 41-year-old’s injury was more significant than first thought. "In the last game, he left with muscle complaints," Jesus explained to reporters. "After undergoing tests, it became clear that the injury was more serious than expected, requiring rest and recovery. Cristiano travelled to Spain... the injury requires treatment in Madrid with the professional who works with him."
Concerns mount over Portuguese icon’s fitness
The club was rocked by medical evaluations revealing a significant tear in the back of Ronaldo’s right thigh. To expedite his return to action, the veteran forward utilised his private jet to fly to the Spanish capital this week. By seeking the expertise of his long-term personal medical team in Madrid, Ronaldo is aiming to shorten a recovery period that initially looked set to sideline him for at least a month, despite the logistical challenges posed by recent regional tensions.
World Cup worry for Ronaldo
The timing of this injury is particularly problematic for both club and country. A minimum four-week recovery period places Ronaldo’s participation in Portugal’s upcoming international friendlies against Mexico and the United States in serious jeopardy. For Roberto Martinez’s side, these matches are vital preparations for the 2026 World Cup. Domestically, Al-Nassr’s rhythm has already been disrupted by the postponement of their Asian Champions League 2 fixture against Al Wasl, leaving the squad to face a demanding schedule without their primary attacking outlet.
