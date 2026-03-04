Cristiano Ronaldo in danger of missing Portugal's final camp before 2026 World Cup due to hamstring injury

The timing of the setback is particularly sensitive as Martinez prepares to announce his squad for the friendly double-header against Mexico and the United States. Portugal are scheduled to face Mexico on March 28 and the USMNT on March 31, games viewed as vital preparation for the summer’s showpiece event.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has weighed in on the situation, suggesting that the recovery period could be lengthy enough to rule Ronaldo out of the international break entirely. On social media, Romano noted: "Cristiano Ronaldo could be OUT for up to four weeks with muscle injury. More tests will follow soon as Cristiano is working with clear target to return ASAP after hamstring problems. He’s expected to miss the upcoming two games as his recovery could take 2/4 weeks maximum - also on this will depend his presence with Portugal this month."