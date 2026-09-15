AFP
'We’re not perfect' - Cristian Chivu embraces Inter’s chaotic brilliance after eight-goal thriller against Udinese
High-octane football and the search for balance
Inter’s latest Serie A outing was nothing short of a rollercoaster, as the Nerazzurri once again demonstrated their penchant for drama. For the second consecutive domestic fixture, the champions found themselves trailing 2-0 at home, mirroring their recent comeback against Napoli. Cristian Chivu, however, remained philosophical about the chaotic nature of the contest, suggesting that these high-scoring affairs are a byproduct of the modern game’s evolution.
"These are our qualities and what we know how to do. We can score a lot of goals and keep a high level, so apart from the first 25 minutes where we did try to do certain things without the right energy, and Udinese did well to make the most of our attitude, we did well to react. We stayed in the game, didn’t want to lose, and I am pleased with that," Chivu told Sky Sport Italia.
"There is no perfect team, never seen in my career. We will try to maintain our identity, for the human values and the principles of this group, obviously in some matches you pay more or less and we are aware of the fact that we could run into difficulties in the future too."
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Defensive risks and the pursuit of imperfection
Inter have established themselves as the most prolific attack in Italy, netting 14 goals in just four games. This relentless offensive output is balanced by a concerning defensive record, having conceded eight goals in that same period. Rather than projecting an image of total control, Chivu embraced the idea that his team is a work in progress. He noted that the team’s aggressive style naturally leaves them open to counter-attacks, but he views this as a necessary trade-off for the brand of football he wishes to implement.
Addressing the defensive concerns, Chivu was blunt about his philosophy, stating: "If I don't say I'm worried, I'm not a coach, but this is today's football, with the intensity we put in, we take some risks because we want to play this style of play, we bring a lot of men into possession and when we lose the ball we expose ourselves to risks. But the counter-pressing on Barella's goal was done well, we're not perfect, we don't even want to be and we have to keep working, because the season is long and there are things we need to work on."
Goalkeeper debates and squad management
A significant portion of the post-match discussion centered on the performance of Josep Martinez. The goalkeeper has faced scrutiny from the Italian media, drawing parallels to the criticism faced by Yann Sommer last term. Chivu was quick to shut down any suggestions of a crisis between the sticks, offering a staunch defense of his current number one and emphasizing the meritocracy within the squad. He was adamant that the club does not have a "problem" with their options in goal.
"Last year Sommer was the problem and you pointed it out immediately, now it's Pepo Martinez. I will defend him to the death, just like [Ivan] Provedel or others. I kindly ask you not to always make headlines about our goalkeepers. We don't have problems with goalkeepers. Last year you kept hammering on about Sommer and Pepo was wanted. Today it's Pepo because Ivan is wanted. Who is a great goalkeeper and will have his chance. But not out of pity, but because they deserve it. Everyone makes mistakes and so do I," Chivu stated
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Looking ahead to the Roma showdown
The fixture list offers no respite for the Nerazzurri, who must now prepare for a high-stakes encounter against Gian Piero Gasperini’s Roma. Both sides boast a perfect record after four rounds, setting the stage for a massive Scudetto showdown at the Stadio Olimpico. Inter will be sweating on the fitness of several key players ahead of the trip to the capital. Hakan Calhanoglu remains in doubt due to a muscle strain in his adductor, while John Stones is also a major concern after limping off after an hour.
"Against Roma it is an important match before the break also because then I will be left with three players, but we will continue like this, because this is the status of this group and we will try to improve along the way," Chivu concluded.
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