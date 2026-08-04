Cristian Chivu plays down Inter pre-season derby importance ahead of AC Milan clash in Perth

Speaking on the eve of the friendly match in Australia, Chivu outlined his primary focus while brushing aside questions regarding pre-season silverware or domestic derby outcomes.

Discussing team priorities and whether he would trade derby defeats for another league title, Chivu explained: "I want to see growth, physically and in terms of condition, I'm not looking at the type of match we have to face. Tomorrow is a friendly, and August trophies count for nothing," he said as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb.

"That's a question for the fans. I'm the coach, I have to worry about getting my players into the best possible condition for the start of the season."