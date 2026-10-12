AFP
'There is no recipe or money that can buy it!' – Cristian Chivu makes bold Champions League admission
Chivu sets European standards ahead of San Siro debut
Inter Milan head coach Cristian Chivu addressed reporters at the Inter Training Center on the eve of their UEFA Champions League Matchday 2 tie against Club Brugge. The fixture marks the Nerazzurri's home debut in the competition's league phase following an opening defeat away to Real Madrid.
Chivu emphasized that Inter's stature requires maximum commitment across all competitions.
The 45-year-old manager insisted that European success demands intense daily work rather than financial investment.
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Manager demands responsibility over speculation
Speaking during his pre-match press conference, Chivu detailed the mindset required to compete at the highest level in Europe. "The status of a team and this club demands trying to achieve all the objectives this season," Chivu stated.
"A dream is not necessarily achieved: it must be transformed into responsibility, doing a good job and improving individually and as a group."
"There is no recipe or money that can buy a trophy like this: you need the courage to dream, but how you work is the most important thing."
Calhanoglu declared fit as Chivu defends Bastoni
Chivu provided positive squad news, confirming midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu is fully available, while offering strong backing to defender Alessandro Bastoni. "Calhanoglu is fine, he has never had any problems and is available," Chivu clarified.
"Alessandro is an asset to Inter and Italy. We know his value and his personality is there for us."
Addressing former goalkeeper Yann Sommer's return with Brugge, Chivu added: "Yann only deserves our thanks for what he did in his three years at Inter."
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Total focus required for proactive Brugge challenge
Chivu warned his players against looking ahead despite a demanding domestic and European schedule, praising Club Brugge's aggressive style of play.
"These matches do not allow for distractions. The most important one is tomorrow," Chivu concluded.
"Brugge are ambitious and proactive in both phases, they come to get you high up and attack with many men. In the Champions League, there are no easy matches."
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