Where is Cristhian Mosquera?! Why Arsenal still haven't announced signing of Valencia centre-back as mystery surrounds medical issues C. Mosquera Arsenal Valencia Premier League LaLiga Transfers

Arsenal agreed a deal with Valencia for Cristhian Mosquera almost ten days ago, but the transfer has yet to be officially announced. The 21-year-old defender travelled to London, and even gave a welcome interview. However, he has been left out of the Gunners' Asia tour squad, raising questions over a delay that remains shrouded in secrecy.