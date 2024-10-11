Crisis looms at Arsenal: Jonas Eidevall already facing must-win Chelsea clash after the Gunners' disappointing WSL and Women's Champions League starts

After a dismal draw with Everton and a shocking 5-2 loss to Bayern Munich, it already feels like the north London side are one defeat from disaster

There is a feeling of deja vu about Arsenal ahead of Saturday’s blockbuster clash with Chelsea, the reigning Women’s Super League champions. After all, it is almost exactly 12 months ago that the Gunners went into another huge clash with a title rival, Manchester United on that occasion, feeling like they were one defeat from disaster. That’s very much the case again this weekend.

Last Sunday, Arsenal gave bottom side Everton their first point of the season in a dismal goalless draw. Worst of all, they followed that disappointment up with a 5-2 thrashing at the hands of Bayern Munich in their opening game of the Champions League group stage, with some astonishingly poor defending on show in Germany.

Suddenly, Chelsea’s visit to the Emirates feels like a must-win for Arsenal head coach Jonas Eidevall. This time last year, he rescued a similar situation. Is he capable of doing it again?